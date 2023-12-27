Falkirk travel: Heavy rain and flooding closes roads across the district

A number of roads across Falkirk district have been closed due to flooding.

Falkirk Council has confirmed that three roads are currently closed as a result of the wet weather.

Lido Lane in Stenhousemuir and the B805 from Bowhouse Roundabout to Maddiston are currently closed to traffic due to flooding, with the council’s roads department hoping these routes can be re-opened some time today.

While Nicolton Road in Rumford is closed due to a partial landslip. In a post on social media, Falkirk Council said this road “is expected to be closed until the new year”.

The B805 from Bowhouse Roundabout to Maddiston is currently closed to traffic due to flooding. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The closures come as heavy rain hit the region on Wednesday, while Storm Gerrit brought rain, snow and strong winds across much of Scotland with a number of yellow weather warnings in place.

Motorists have been advised to take care on roads across the country due to the weather conditions, with the AA warning people should expect journeys to take longer than normal.

Storm Gerrit has brought strong winds and snow to some parts of Scotland over the course of Wednesday causing significant disruption to travel in some places.

The Met Office has chosen to name the storm as it is expected to be a busy day for travel, with people returning home after Christmas.

Storm Gerrit is the seventh named storm of the current UK storm season, which started in September and runs until August next year.