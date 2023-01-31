McGill’s, which took over from First Scotland East last September, will attend the meeting in Hallglen’s Ettrick Dochart Centre on Thursday, February 9 at 6.30pm.

Urging people to attend, one organiser said: “A large proportion of our community has been affected by the horrendous service that we have been receiving lately.

"Hallglen isn't alone in the issues with McGills but we've had enough and have managed to set up a meeting with the company and our local community. Residents, pensioners have been left standing out in the cold, waiting over an hour, sometimes closer to two on buses and it's really having a negative impact on people's lives, affecting jobs, medical appointments, social interactions and more.”

Officials from McGill's are having a meeting with the community in Hallglen next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

Last November, McGill’s said they expected it to be two years before they have restored the service to the standards they expect. One of their first actions was to pull 120 buses from the roads saying they weren’t up to standard.

At that time, Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s Group, said: “McGill’s chose to buy the business because our group is very experienced in operating services that serve both urban and rural areas. However, it is clear from the outset that investment will be needed in order for the business to catch up and reach the quality standard we want to offer.