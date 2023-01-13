An artist's impression of the new-look Stirling railway station

ScotRail has warned there will be some changes from next week, lasting for two months.

The customer lounge and accessible toilet facility on platform two will close on Monday, January 16, to allow for refurbishment work to take place. During the closure, the lounge and toilet will be fitted with new floors, walls, and ceilings, with new furniture also being installed in the lounge.

Customers will still be able to access the accessible toilet facilities on platform three while the work takes place.

Once the refurbishment of the facilities on platform two is complete, the toilets and customer lounge on platform three will then be refurbished.

The work is part of the wider station redevelopment which, once complete, will see:

The creation of a Cyclepoint with 150 additional cycle parking spaces and a small maintenance area with enhanced ebike offering on the station forecourt. Improvements to the stations environment by creating a pedestrianised plaza. Refurbishment of the station entrance canopy. Improved customer waiting facilities on platforms two and three and new public toilets. Pedestrianisation of the current station forecourt, replacing the roundabout on Goosecroft Road with a T-junction and a new car park entrance created from Burghmuir Road. Existing bridge top deck waterproofing works in advance of the forecourt works. Taxis being relocated out with the station area to the city centre, also managed by Stirling Council.

John MacDonald, ScotRail senior project manager, said: “Over the next couple of months, work on the redevelopment of Stirling station will see the refurbishment of the customer facilities on platform two and platform three. We thank customers for their patience while this work to refurbish these facilities is completed.