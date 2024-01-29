Falkirk travel: Busy Northern Distributor Road closed after flooding
Diversion have been put in place after a busy road flooded at the weekend.
A9 Northern Distributor Road which was built to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre was severely flooded yesterday.
The trouble spot was on a stretch of road from the Ronades Road roundabout to Bankside.
It goes into a dip between the Bainsford Main Street overbridge and the Hendry Street roundabout.
Usually a pump keeps the area clean but over the years there have often been problems when this fails.
The road has now been closed and a diversion put in place.