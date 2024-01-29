Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A9 Northern Distributor Road which was built to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre was severely flooded yesterday.

The trouble spot was on a stretch of road from the Ronades Road roundabout to Bankside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It goes into a dip between the Bainsford Main Street overbridge and the Hendry Street roundabout.

Usually a pump keeps the area clean but over the years there have often been problems when this fails.