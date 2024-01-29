News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: Busy Northern Distributor Road closed after flooding

Diversion have been put in place after a busy road flooded at the weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
A9 Northern Distributor Road which was built to take traffic away from Falkirk town centre was severely flooded yesterday.

The trouble spot was on a stretch of road from the Ronades Road roundabout to Bankside.

It goes into a dip between the Bainsford Main Street overbridge and the Hendry Street roundabout.

Usually a pump keeps the area clean but over the years there have often been problems when this fails.

The road has now been closed and a diversion put in place.

