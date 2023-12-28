The busiest train station in Falkirk district has been revealed.

The latest figures from the Office for Rail and Road data show Falkirk High station was the busiest in the area, with 617,000 entries and exits recorded in the year to March.

The data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station across Great Britain.

Larbert had the second highest figures locally with 602,000 entries and exits. Third was Polmont with 521,000, while Falkirk Grahamston finished in fourth with 489,000. Camelon had just 125,000 entries and exits.

Falkirk High Station recorded the highest number of entry and exits locally according to the latest figures. Picture: Michael Gillen

The data was revealed as passengers face a hefty hike in travel costs in the new year. Transport Scotland is set to increase train fares by 8.7 per cent, effective from April.

The hike applies to all ScotRail fares. Ministers who signed off the increase said it was needed “to ensure rail services are sustainable in the longer term and that budgets align with the overall funding available.”

The ScotRail peak fares removal pilot will also be extended by three months until June.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.

"Instead of implementing another record-high increase, the Government should freeze rail fares as it has fuel duty and make green public transport cheaper".