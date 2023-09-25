Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will replace the bridge joints on two bridges on the M9 northbound between Junction 5 onslip and offslip.

The works will take place over five nights, between the hours of 7.30pmuntil 6am, beginning on the night of Monday, October 9. Works are expected to be complete by 6am on Saturday, October 14, with no works taking place over the weekend.

A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted from M9 at Junction 5 offslip to Cadgers Brae roundabout where traffic will re-join the M9 northbound at Junction 5 onslip. This diversion will add approximately one minute and 0.1 miles to affected journeys.

A section of the motorway will be closed for five nights.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These bridge joint installation works are important to ensure safety for motorists using this section of the M9. A carriageway closure is essential for the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise disruption. If you do need to travel during these works, please allow some extra time for your journey.”

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.