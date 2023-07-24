Earlier this month it was revealed the Midland Bluebird number 6 route, which links the Falkirk Wheel with Forth Valley Royal Hospital, was being scrapped from August 13.

Bus company McGill’s said most of the route will be replaced by an extended number 2 service, which will take passengers directly from Bo’ness to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. But residents in Tamfourhill fear being cut off as there is currently no other service for their area.

Discussions were due to take place between the operator and Falkirk Council, however, the local authority has maintained its is position that this is a commercial route which it doesn’t currently subsidise – and doesn’t have the cash to do so.

McGill's plana to withdraw the No.6 service from August 14. Pic: Michael Gillen

Councillor Lorna Binnie organised a public meeting last week follow a number of residents raising concerns about the loss of the bus service.

Some told her that it would leave them unable to leave their homes without public transport, while for others the only way to access Tamfourhill without a car will be by walking through a poorly lit and isolated park raising safety fears.

Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill Community Council is hosting a public meeting at 6pm this Wednesday, July 26 in Tamfourhill Community Hub, Machrie Court, which council officers have agreed to attend.

Mark Stevenson, chair of the community council, said: “With the impending withdrawal of the number 6 bus service from Falkirk town centre to Tamfourhill by McGill’s, we were extremely disappointed at the absence of council officers at the public meeting organised by Councillor Binnie on July 19.

"Whilst the outgoing commercial operator attended the meeting to give a full and frank account of the reasoning behind their decision, the absence of council officers left many unanswered questions, with no decision makers to listen to concerns, or understand what the community needs their bus service to look like.

"It was highlighted that McGill’s gave notice of their intention to end the service to Falkirk Council on June 2, but this was not then communicated to elected members or the community council, who were completely unaware of the situation until McGill’s announced the improvements they were going to make from August 14, which made it apparent that the Falkirk to Tamfourhill route was being dropped. As this was almost at the end of the fourth and final week of the consultation period, there was very little chance to be involved in any consultation.

“We understand that transport planners are working hard on this matter but no papers have yet been published and the No 6 service is due to end on August 13. As the next council executive meeting is on August 22, it is unclear what will happen during this interim period.”

He urged as many members of the community as possible to attend this week’s meeting to air their views.

Resident Vera Sneddon who attended last week’s meeting said: “Tamfourhill will be left with no access to doctors, dentists, pharmacies, banks, supermarkets, recreation, schools or work. Apparently we can walk to Windsor Road – more than 20 minutes for a fit walker, which many are not; that’s pensioners, disabled people, pregnant women and small children walking in all weathers. And, as winter isn't far away, a walk in the dark – who cares? No one. The cancellation is from August 13 and as no further discussion or decision will take place until the end of August, even if the council does anything about this, residents will have no access to public transport for a minimum of two weeks.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We stress again that this was a bus operator commercial decision on a route that is not subsidised by Falkirk Council. There is no allocated budget to facilitate this route, and our focus must therefore be on our existing subsidised routes across the Falkirk area.

“We are attending the meeting this Wednesday and will listen to the community concerns regarding the bus operator cancelling this local service, and be available to explain our position more fully.”