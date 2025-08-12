Falkirk SGN roadworks signal weeks of delay for motorists
A major upgrade of the gas mains in the Camelon area by Scottish Gas Networks has led to the introduction of temporary traffic lights on Glasgow Road in Camelon.
These are expected to move along the carriageway as the work progresses.
The first day of the project was Monday, August 11 and it is due to run until Friday, September 19.
Part of a £3 million major upgrade project in the area, it will also lead to some parking restrictions on Glasgow Road.
There will also be road closures in place in Hamilton Street and Watling Street during the work.
Hamilton Street is currently closed.
There are currently temporary lights on Redbrae Road.
The work is already causing significant traffic congestion coming in and out of Camelon.
Motorists are urged not to block the junction at the Tesco traffic lights.