Falkirk’s Margaret up for Unsung Hero award for work at First Bus

A First Bus customer service advisor who helped an injured elderly passenger has been shortlisted as an Unsung Hero in this year’s UK Bus Awards.

Margaret Skinner (42), from Falkirk, is one of just six people across Britain in the running for the prestigious award, which recognises people who are committed and truly go above and beyond the call of duty.

If one particular incident highlighted all of Margaret’s skills and compassion it was her handling of a 90-year-old customer who tripped while boarding a bus – leaving her with a serious injury to her shin and heavy bleeding.

Margaret was with her at all times treating her wound, talking to her constantly, asking questions and showing genuine concern for the customer as she was drifting in and out of consciousness.

She stayed by the woman’s side until the ambulance arrived.

Jason Hackett, First Scotland East depot operations manager, said: “There is no one more deserving of this accolade than Margaret and I am thrilled to see her announced as a finalist for this prestigious award.

“The situation involving the elderly lady did not phase her and after the event she immediately resumed her role as if nothing ever happened and that is a measure of the type of person she is.

“She is the ultimate professional and genuinely cares for the customers.”

The awards will be announced on November 20.