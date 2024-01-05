Falkirk roadworks: Avon Gorge closed for weekend to allow bridge investigations to be completed

Motorists are reminded that the Avon Gorge will be closed to traffic this weekend.

The Avon Gorge will be closed to traffic over the weekend to allow inspections to take place on the bridge. (Pic: submitted)

The A801 Torphichen Bridge on the popular route will be closed on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7, 2024 as part of Falkirk Council’s structural maintenance programme.

The bridge, which carries the A801 over the River Avon at the Avon Gorge is to be tested and investigated during this time.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said the temporary road closure is necessary to allow the investigation works to be completed, adding: “The works are necessary to maintain Falkirk Council’s bridge stock and for the safety of the public.”

The investigation works will begin on Saturday and are due to be completed on Sunday.