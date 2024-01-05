Falkirk roadworks: Avon Gorge closed for weekend to allow bridge investigations to be completed
The A801 Torphichen Bridge on the popular route will be closed on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7, 2024 as part of Falkirk Council’s structural maintenance programme.
The bridge, which carries the A801 over the River Avon at the Avon Gorge is to be tested and investigated during this time.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said the temporary road closure is necessary to allow the investigation works to be completed, adding: “The works are necessary to maintain Falkirk Council’s bridge stock and for the safety of the public.”
The investigation works will begin on Saturday and are due to be completed on Sunday.
During the road closure, a diversion route will be in place with non HGV vehicles directed to travel from Lathallan roundabout into Linlithgow on the A803 and then towards Torphichen on the A706. A longer diversion will be in place for HGVs.