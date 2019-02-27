Falkirk rail services hit by delays this morning

Commuters are facing a headache on the railway this morning after ScotRail announced a signalling problem.

The failure at Edinburgh Park is affecting all trains going through this station.

A post on ScotRail’s website tells passengers: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at Edinburgh Park trains have to run at reduced speed.

“Train services running through this station will be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10.15am.”

Some services have been cancelled, including the 7.45am from Glasgow Queen Street and the 8.45am from Edinburgh Waverley.

It also says a replacememnt bus service is being put in place for both Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston.