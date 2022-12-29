Falkirk rail passengers warned of disruption as January strike dates loom

Passengers face travel disruption during the first week of January 2023 as RMT members of Network Rail walk out in the latest round of strike action in their pay dispute. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Workers are set to walk out in the ongoing pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator on Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday, January 4, Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7.

Although the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, it will once again have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland and it will not be possible for the vast majority of services to run.

As on the days of previous action in recent months, ScotRail will only run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife and the Borders between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days.

The routes and frequency of service which will be in operation covering the Falkirk district are: Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High – two trains per hour; Edinburgh Waverley to Larbert – one train per hour; Glasgow Queen Street to Larbert – one train per hour; Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston – one train per hour.

Customers are advised the final services will depart well before 6.30pm, so they should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.

ScotRail has confirmed the same limited timetable will be in operation on the non-strike day of Thursday, January 5. It is hoped some additional routes can be added, but customers should check the website before they travel.

David Simpson, ScotRail service deliver director said: “We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action. Customers should check their journey in advance to make sure your train is running.”

Full details of those services running and their frequency can be found on the ScotRail app or by visiting the website www.scotrail.co.uk

