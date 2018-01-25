Falkirk rail commuters facing further delays

Rail commuters are again facing another day of disruption.

A landslide on the main inter-city line between Edinburgh and Glasgow has forced ScotRail to terminate services at Linlithgow.

Replacement bus services are running between there and Edinburgh Park.

Last night some passengers complained it had taken them over two hours to get home to Falkirk from Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh to Dunblane service through Falkirk Grahamston is also cancelled and replaced with buses.

The landslide occurred around midday yesterday at Winchburgh with high winds and rain blamed for the rocks falling on to the line.

ScotRail has said it will reopen the line “when it is safe to do so”.

Engineers from Network Rail worked through the night to assess the damage and make repairs but no timescale has yet been given on how long this may take.