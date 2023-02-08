The work will take place for two nights between 7.30pm and 6am on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15.

A diversion route for M876 westbound traffic will be signposted via the M9 to Junction 9 Bannockburn, directing traffic onto the M80 southbound. Motorists wishing to return to the M876 will be diverted to the M80 Junction 7 offslip, then onto the A803 and the A883 to M876 Junction 1.

This diversion will add approximately ten to 16 minutes and ten to 16 miles to affected journeys, depending on the destination.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M876