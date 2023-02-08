Falkirk motorists face yet more road closures on the M876
BEAR Scotland – Transport Scotland’s operating company – is gearing up to resurface 1.2 kilometres of the M876 westbound where it splits from the M9 Junction 8, Kinnaird Interchange.
The work will take place for two nights between 7.30pm and 6am on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15.
A diversion route for M876 westbound traffic will be signposted via the M9 to Junction 9 Bannockburn, directing traffic onto the M80 southbound. Motorists wishing to return to the M876 will be diverted to the M80 Junction 7 offslip, then onto the A803 and the A883 to M876 Junction 1.
This diversion will add approximately ten to 16 minutes and ten to 16 miles to affected journeys, depending on the destination.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “The surfacing improvements will make for smoother and safer journeys on this section of the M876. A carriageway closure is essential for the safety of workers and road-users.”