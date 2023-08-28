News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk motorists face road closures on the M9 as August draws to a close

BEAR Scotland – Transport Scotland’s operating company – is set to resurface a section of the slip road onto the M9 southbound at Junction 4 Lathallan this week.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the M9 Junction 4 southbound on-slip will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place from M9 Junction 4 via the northbound M9 to turn and join the southbound carriageway at Junction 5. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 3.5 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve the road quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M9.

“Carriageway closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption. We thank road users in advance for their patience.”

