Falkirk motorists face road closures on the M9 as August draws to a close

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the M9 Junction 4 southbound on-slip will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place from M9 Junction 4 via the northbound M9 to turn and join the southbound carriageway at Junction 5. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 3.5 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve the road quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M9.