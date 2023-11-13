News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk district travel: Roadworks update

These roadworks are taking place across the district and may affect your journey times. Always check before you travel.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at junction with Coneypark Crescent Widening of Carriageway and Relocation of Footpath 23/10/2023 – 16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Bo'ness: A993 Grahamsdyke Road Utility Connections 14/11/2023 – 28/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carron: Stenhouse Road at 101875/20 Bridge Steel Repair & Painting to the Structure 28/08/2023 – 17/11/2023 Road Closure

Most Popular
Here's a current list of roadworks across the Falkirk area. Pic: Michael GillenHere's a current list of roadworks across the Falkirk area. Pic: Michael Gillen
Here's a current list of roadworks across the Falkirk area. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk: A803 Glasgow Road Network Upgrade 11/11/2023 – 24/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023 – 30/04/2025 Footway Closure

Falkirk: B8080 St Crispin's Place Network Upgrade 07/11/2023 – 20/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk: Davids Loan Network Upgrade 08/11/2023 – 21/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: Denny Road, opposite junction of Quintishill Drive Replace street lighting ducting 06/11/2023 – 19/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: McIntyre Avenue at junction with Crown Crescent Scottish Water Ironworks 15/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Polmont: Unit A, C30 Salmon Inn Road Cabling Works for Power 06/11/2023 - 16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shieldhill: B8028 Main Street Network Upgrade 07/12/2023 20/12/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Shieldhill: B8028 Main Street Network Upgrade 09/11/2023 – 22/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

South Alloa: C119 Ferry Road Scottish Water Works 14/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Related topics:Falkirk