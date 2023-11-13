Falkirk district travel: Roadworks update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at junction with Coneypark Crescent Widening of Carriageway and Relocation of Footpath 23/10/2023 – 16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Bo'ness: A993 Grahamsdyke Road Utility Connections 14/11/2023 – 28/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Carron: Stenhouse Road at 101875/20 Bridge Steel Repair & Painting to the Structure 28/08/2023 – 17/11/2023 Road Closure
Falkirk: A803 Glasgow Road Network Upgrade 11/11/2023 – 24/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023 – 30/04/2025 Footway Closure
Falkirk: B8080 St Crispin's Place Network Upgrade 07/11/2023 – 20/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: Davids Loan Network Upgrade 08/11/2023 – 21/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: Denny Road, opposite junction of Quintishill Drive Replace street lighting ducting 06/11/2023 – 19/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: McIntyre Avenue at junction with Crown Crescent Scottish Water Ironworks 15/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Polmont: Unit A, C30 Salmon Inn Road Cabling Works for Power 06/11/2023 - 16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Shieldhill: B8028 Main Street Network Upgrade 07/12/2023 20/12/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Shieldhill: B8028 Main Street Network Upgrade 09/11/2023 – 22/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
South Alloa: C119 Ferry Road Scottish Water Works 14/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights