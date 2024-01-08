Falkirk district travel: Multi-vehicle crash on M9 near Kelpies
Emergency services were alerted to the incident near the Kelpies around 4.30pm this afternoon.
Traffic Scotland said that the northbound carriage way is restricted between junctions six at Earls Gate roundabout and junction seven at Kinnaird due to the crash.
Latest updates from Traffic Scotland say that drivers on the northbound carriageway should expect approximately 35 minute delays that are “likely to build”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Monday, January 8, officers received a report of a four-vehicle crash on the M9 northbound between junctions six and seven.
“Arrangements have been made for the vehicles to be recovered.”