Falkirk district travel: Multi-vehicle crash on M9 near Kelpies

Traffic was disrupted on the M9 after a multi-vehicle collision in Grangemouth this evening.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Jan 2024, 18:03 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 18:03 GMT
Emergency services were alerted to the incident near the Kelpies around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Traffic Scotland said that the northbound carriage way is restricted between junctions six at Earls Gate roundabout and junction seven at Kinnaird due to the crash.

Latest updates from Traffic Scotland say that drivers on the northbound carriageway should expect approximately 35 minute delays that are “likely to build”.

The incident happened on the M9 close to the Keplies. Picture: Michael GillenThe incident happened on the M9 close to the Keplies. Picture: Michael Gillen
The incident happened on the M9 close to the Keplies. Picture: Michael Gillen

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Monday, January 8, officers received a report of a four-vehicle crash on the M9 northbound between junctions six and seven.

“Arrangements have been made for the vehicles to be recovered.”

