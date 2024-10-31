Falkirk district train station ticket offices to be impacted by ScotRail's plans to change opening hours

The opening hours of ticket offices at stations across Falkirk district, including Falkirk High, are set to change under new proposals by ScotRail. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The opening hours of ticket offices at Falkirk districts train stations are set to change – with many being reduced.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes, scheduled to come into effect next year, will affect Falkirk Grahamston, Falkirk High, Larbert and Polmont stations.

ScotRail says the changes reflect changing travel and ticket buying patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the changes to opening times generally mean local ticket offices will be open less than they currently are, the proposals will provide an increased number of hours on a Sunday at Falkirk High and Polmont, which is currently closed that day.

ScotRail said the changes will not affect trains stopping at the station, and no ticket offices will close.

The changes come after a consultation across the rail network outlined proposals to change the opening hours at a number of stations.

At Falkirk High, the ticket office currently operates from 6.30am to 8.22pm from Monday to Saturday and 8.10am to 3.50pm on Sundays. The new hours will be 6am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday, 6am to 7.30pm on Fridays, 7.45am to 7.15pm on Saturdays and 7am to 10pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed changes for Falkirk Grahamston will see the ticket office open later and close earlier. It is currently open 6.20am to 10pm from Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 10pm on Saturdays and 9.30am to 10pm on Sundays.

The new hours would be 6.20am to 5.30pm from Monday to Thursday, 6.20am to 6pm on Fridays, 7.45am to 6.15pm on Saturdays and 9.15am to 4.15pm on Sundays.

In Larbert, the ticket office which is currently open from 7am to 8.54pm from Monday to Saturday instead open 6.30am to 6.45pm from Monday to Thursday, 6.30am to 7pm on Fridays and 7.45am to 7pm on Saturdays. It will continue to be closed on a Sunday.

At Polmont station the ticket office is currently open from 6.55am to 8.49pm, Monday to Saturday and it is closed on a Sunday. The new hours would be 6.55am to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday, 6.55am to 7.15pm on Fridays, 6.55am to 6.15pm on Saturdays and from 7.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, ScotRail published an assessment which showed a dramatic increase in the number of tickets bought on its website, app, or at ticket machines, with a significant decrease in customers buying at ticket offices. In the past ten years alone, there has been a 50 per cent drop in ticket office sales.

Currently, 16 per cent of sales are via ticket offices and 90 per cent of those sales are from just 20 stations. Some 43 per cent of tickets are online, through the website or the app.

ScotRail said some 12 ticket offices will see opening hours increase, while 54 will be reduced.

It said there would be no job losses or redundancies as a result of the changes. Where ticket offices see reduced hours, staff will carry out other customer supporting duties within their existing job description, such as ticket barrier duties and revenue protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Campbell, customer operations director, said: “The independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus carried out an extensive consultation on these proposals, which received feedback from thousands of people across Scotland. We have listened to our customers and updated our proposals based on that feedback.

“These changes will provide a service that is better suited for today and the ticket-buying habits of our customers, as well as create an environment that improves safety and customer support.”