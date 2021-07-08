Falkirk district roadworks: Bonnybridge, Grangemouth and Slamannan among areas impacted

A number of roadworks have been planned across the Falkirk area. Picture: John Devlin.
The latest traffic restrictions, published by Falkirk Council, will cause disruption throughout the region.
Below you’ll find all the information you need to know.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A803 Main Street, Bonnybridge until 6pm on July 16 due to gas mains works. Temporary traffic lights will cause disruption on the B810 Station Road, Brightons until July 12 when gas works will end. Temporary traffic lights used to allow foul water drain works will remain in B8080 Arnot Street, Falkirk until July 16. Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A904 Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth until October 31 as a safe crossing point for site staff at Ineos is built. Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A904 Bo'ness Road from junction with B9132 Abbots Road, Grangemouth along to Carronflats Road until August 6 for sewer laying. Haugh Gardens, Langlees will be closed for carriageway works until August 30. Temporary traffic lights will remain on the B803 Slamannan until 3.30pm on July 9 due to work on an Openreach overhead structure. Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on the B8022 Slamannan, from Crossburn to Pirnie Lodge, from July 13-15 to allow Openreach access to the overhead network.