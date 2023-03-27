Falkirk district motorists warned of overnight road closures for resurfacing this week

The M876 is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements with four nights of roadworks planned for Tuesday, March 28 to Friday, March 31, while works will also take place on the Clackmannanshire and Kincardine Bridges.

Overnight carriageway closures will be in place on the westbound M876 after junction 1 Denny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are planned between 7.30pm and 6am each night. A diversion route travelling westbound on the M876 will begin at the junction 1 Denny westbound off-slip, taking drivers via the A883, A803 and then back onto the M876 at junction 7 Haggs at the M80 southbound. The alternative route is estimated to add 13 minutes and six miles to affected journeys.

Two sets of roadworks are taking place overnight from Tuesday to Friday this week in the district.

BEAR Scotland who will be carrying out the work said access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety for motorists on this section of the M876. Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile work will also be taking place over the same four night period on the A876 at Higgins Neuk.

The A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout will be partially closed with a diversion and temporary traffic lights from 7.30pm until 6am from Tuesday to Friday this week. On the Tuesday to Thursday nights the A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout to Kilbagie Roundabout – Clackmannanshire Bridge – will be closed in both directions with a clearly signed diversion route in place via the A876, A985 and A977. On Friday night the A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout to A985 Longannet Roundabout – Kincardine Bridge – will be closed in both directions with a clearly signed diversion in place via the A876, A977 and A985. Both diversions will add approximately three minutes and 0.5 miles to affected journeys.

Mr Deans said this work will address “areas of deteriorated carriageway”, creating “a smoother and safer journey for motorists”.

He added: “WE will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.