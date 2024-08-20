Falkirk district commuters face price hike as 12 month pilot scrapping peak rail fares set to end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail passengers will have to pay peak fares on all ScotRail services again from the end of next month.

A suspension of peak fares is set to come to an end on September 27 after 12 months it has been announced.

Transport Scotland announced the decision on Tuesday morning, saying the peak fares suspension trial had only enjoyed a “limited degree of success”.

The Scottish Government had subsidised the temporary removal of ScotRail peak fares for the past 12 months as part of efforts to encourage commuters to travel by rail instead of car.

Peak fares are set to return on ScotRail services after trial scrapping such fares comes to an end. (Pic: John Devlin)

Fiona Hyslop, Transport Secretary, said: “The pilot primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes.

"Although passenger levels increased to a maximum of around 6.8 per cent. It would require a ten per cent increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-funding.

"The pilot will have been welcome in saving many passengers hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds during the cost-of-living crisis, but this level of subsidy cannot continue in the current financial climate on that measure alone.

"I am aware, however, that a significant minority of people who cannot choose when they travel to and from work did and would benefit from lower priced rail travel – these are people who might find the return to peak fares challenging.

"I can therefore announce the introduction of a 12-month discount on all ScotRail season tickets and permanently amending the terms of flexipasses to allow for 12 single journeys for the price of ten, used within 60 days, equivalent to a 20 per cent discount for those who travel less frequently.

"Super off-peak tickets will also be reintroduced. The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations to the Scottish Government improve in future years.”

Scottish Labour Transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said: “I am astonished that the SNP government has decided to reinstate peak fare pricing on Scotland’s rail services from September at a time of chaos for commuters.

“The SNP’s complete failure to provide a sustainable rail service has meant many of those who commute by train have been forced back into cars as they cannot rely on ScotRail services to run when they are supposed to.

“That there has been a 6.8 per cent increase in rail users during the period of the peak fare suspension is nothing short of incredible when you consider the impact the SNP’s mismanagement has had on rail services.

“I have been clear that peak fares exist purely as a tax on workers trying to travel to work in a more sustainable way – this is simply another way that working Scots are paying the price for the SNP’s financial mismanagement.

“An affordable and reliable rail service can unlock huge environmental and economic benefits, but it is clear that the SNP are incapable of taking the bold action required to do this as they keep squandering the opportunities of public ownership.”

Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell described the decision as “deeply disappointing”.

“It is a hammer blow to the many workers all over Scotland who have to travel every day, but have no say on when they need to be at work,” he said.

“Ending peak rail fares is something that the Scottish Greens pushed hard for alongside rail workers unions and anti-poverty campaigners, and I know many will be angry to see the SNP bringing them back like this.“

“By reducing fares, we were able to support hundreds of thousands of commuters through the cost-of-living crisis while encouraging them to leave their cars at home. A lot of workers and their families saved hundreds of pounds.

“Behavioural change doesn’t happen overnight and by making the move permanent we could have encouraged more people to change the way they travel.”