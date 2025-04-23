Falkirk Crematorium and Camelon Cemetery to be closed for works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy crematorium and cemetery are to be closed to the public this weekend.

Falkirk Council has said that Falkirk Crematorium and Camelon Cemetery need to be closed to allow essential works by Scottish Gas Networks.

New gas mains are being installed in Dorrator Road, Camelon, which provides the entrance to both facilities.

The council said they will be both be closed on Saturday and Sunday, reopening on Monday, April 28 at 8am.

Falkirk Crematorium and Camelon Cemetery will be closed this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a statement, the local authority said: “The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and staff while critical infrastructure improvements are completed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

Pedestrian access only will be available from the Stirling Road entrance.