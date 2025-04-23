Falkirk Crematorium and Camelon Cemetery to be closed for works
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Falkirk Council has said that Falkirk Crematorium and Camelon Cemetery need to be closed to allow essential works by Scottish Gas Networks.
New gas mains are being installed in Dorrator Road, Camelon, which provides the entrance to both facilities.
The council said they will be both be closed on Saturday and Sunday, reopening on Monday, April 28 at 8am.
In a statement, the local authority said: “The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and staff while critical infrastructure improvements are completed.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”
Pedestrian access only will be available from the Stirling Road entrance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.