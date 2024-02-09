Falkirk Council: Work to get underway on Grandsable junction
Falkirk Council has revealed that the net stage in the M9 Junction 5 TIF programme – at the junction of the A9/Grandsable Road is due to begin on Monday, February 19.
The latest phase of work is expected to last 14 weeks.
It will see the junction being converted to a permanent traffic signal-controlled junction with controlled pedestrian crossings.
The works, being carried out by Hillhouse Quarry Group Ltd, also include footpath upgrading, road surfacing, new traffic signs, road markings and road lighting.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Minor pedestrian diversions will be in place, but alternative routes will be available. Existing permanent 40mph speed limit will be extended further west on the A9 by around 120 metres.
“On completion, the work will regulate the traffic flow through the junction particularly at peak times and give better connectivity to the surrounding path networks for pedestrians and cyclists.”