Falkirk Council has revealed that the net stage in the M9 Junction 5 TIF programme – at the junction of the A9/Grandsable Road is due to begin on Monday, February 19.

The latest phase of work is expected to last 14 weeks.

It will see the junction being converted to a permanent traffic signal-controlled junction with controlled pedestrian crossings.

The works, being carried out by Hillhouse Quarry Group Ltd, also include footpath upgrading, road surfacing, new traffic signs, road markings and road lighting.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Minor pedestrian diversions will be in place, but alternative routes will be available. Existing permanent 40mph speed limit will be extended further west on the A9 by around 120 metres.