Falkirk Council: Public meeting on bus services to be held in Bo'ness

People can have their say about bus services when Falkirk Council holds a public meeting next week.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:04pm

It takes place in Bo’ness Academy on Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm and will be an opportunity for residents of the Bo’ness and Blackness areas to discuss local bus services.

The meeting will include a short presentation on the bus services in the area, and future plans, and residents will then have the opportunity to speak to council officers on their priorities and ideas for improvements.

People are being invited to have their say about buses at a public meeting. Pic: Michael Gillen
