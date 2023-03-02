Falkirk Council: Public meeting on bus services to be held in Bo'ness
People can have their say about bus services when Falkirk Council holds a public meeting next week.
It takes place in Bo’ness Academy on Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm and will be an opportunity for residents of the Bo’ness and Blackness areas to discuss local bus services.
The meeting will include a short presentation on the bus services in the area, and future plans, and residents will then have the opportunity to speak to council officers on their priorities and ideas for improvements.