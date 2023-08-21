Residents were up in arms after Midland Bluebird announced it was axing its number 6 route, which links the Falkirk Wheel with Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 14.

Many said it left them without a vital public transport link.

Several public meetings were held where people aired their frustrations but the bus company said the service was uneconomical to run and Falkirk Council said it didn’t have the £130,000 in its coffers needed to subsidise the service.

Councillor Paul Garner, transport spokesperson for Falkirk Council in Tamfourhill. Pic: Falkirk Council

However, after one week without a service, the council said it had “collaborated closely” with Midland Bluebird to come up with an alternative place to give the Tamfourhill community a bus service.

The proposed solution involves an amending the existing F14 bus route – which is fully funded by Falkirk Council – and will offer a two-hourly service from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Saturday.

The revised bus service is scheduled to begin operations on August 28, 2023.

This 14A service will leave from Lime Road in Tamfourhill, go along Glenfuir Road, Westburn Avenue giving access to Falkirk Community Hospital, High Station Road going past Comely Park Primary School, Princes Street, Grahamston Station, Kennard Street, Thornhill Road, Woodburn Road, Alexander Avenue, Middlefield Road, Etna Road.

As well as the local residents, it will provide a link between the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: “Working closely with the three local members in the area along with Midland Bluebird, we have devised a solution that in the main, addresses the significant concerns of the community.

“We recognised that this commercial route was essential and by working closely together, everyone around the table has contributed to this outcome.”

The announcement comes on the eve of Falkirk Council’s executive meeting for the first time since the summer recess. The three local councillors for the Tamfourhill area had planned to raise the issue at this meeting.