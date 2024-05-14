Falkirk area travel: Detour as bridge closes for maintenance
The Kincardine Bridge will be closed for five nights from Monday, May 20 to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland to carry out a variety of routine maintenance tasks.
The A985 trunk road over the bridge will be closed in both directions between 7.30pm and 5am.
A diversion route will be signposted via the A977 and A876 over the Clackmannanshire Bridge, adding an estimated 3.7 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.
However, Kincardine Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.
Works to be carried out includes gully cleaning, road sweeping, removal of vegetation and carriageway repairs.
Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the works in advance.
Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible, reducing the overall need for closures and traffic management.
“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”
