Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists will face overnight detours when a major bride is closed for maintenance.

The Kincardine Bridge will be closed for five nights from Monday, May 20 to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland to carry out a variety of routine maintenance tasks.

The A985 trunk road over the bridge will be closed in both directions between 7.30pm and 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diversion route will be signposted via the A977 and A876 over the Clackmannanshire Bridge, adding an estimated 3.7 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

Kincardine Bridge will be closed for five nights. Pic: Gary Hutchison.

However, Kincardine Bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians.

Works to be carried out includes gully cleaning, road sweeping, removal of vegetation and carriageway repairs.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the works in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible, reducing the overall need for closures and traffic management.