Falkirk area roadworks LIVE

Make sure you get to where you need to be with our daily roadworks update.

Spotted something on-going that’s not on our list? Email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk

Brightons: Maddiston Road at Waggon Road, utility works, October 3-13, temporary traffic lights

Laurieston: Polmont Road/ West Quarter Avenue, utility works, October 1-14, temporary traffic lights

Polmont: Gilston Crescent, various locations, carriageway repairs/resurfacing, October 2-12, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, February 19-December 19, temporary traffic lights