Rail services have returned to normal on the Stirling to Edinburgh line after a vehicle hit a bridge in Falkirk.

The excavator, which was on the back of a low-loader, struck the rail bridge at Ladysmill around lunchtime.

All services on the line were stopped while engineers carried out an inspection to see if there was any damage.

They have now given the all clear and trains are again running on the line.

The excavator and low-loader were later removed.