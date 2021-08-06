Falkirk area motorway resurfacing work to cause delays and diversions

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and diversions due to resurfacing work on a stretch of Falkirk district motorway.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:45 pm
Resurfacing work on the M876 will cause delays and diversions in the Falkirk area next week, BEAR Scotland has warned. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The repairs will be carried out on 0.95 kilometres of the westbound carriageway at Junction 1 on the M876 near Bonnybridge.

The work is set to run from Wednesday, August 11 until Friday, August 13.

The carriageway will be closed between Junction 8 at the M9 and Junction 8 on the M80 from 7.30pm until 6am on August 11, 12 and 13.

During this closure, a signed diversion route will be in place, directing westbound traffic via Junction 9 on the M9 to the M80 southbound.

The diversion will add approximately six minutes and 5.3 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Real-time journey information is available from the Traffic Scotland website at www.trafficscotland.org, from Twitter via @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

