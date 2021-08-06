Falkirk area motorway resurfacing work to cause delays and diversions

Resurfacing work on the M876 will cause delays and diversions in the Falkirk area next week, BEAR Scotland has warned. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The repairs will be carried out on 0.95 kilometres of the westbound carriageway at Junction 1 on the M876 near Bonnybridge.

The work is set to run from Wednesday, August 11 until Friday, August 13.

The carriageway will be closed between Junction 8 at the M9 and Junction 8 on the M80 from 7.30pm until 6am on August 11, 12 and 13.

During this closure, a signed diversion route will be in place, directing westbound traffic via Junction 9 on the M9 to the M80 southbound.

The diversion will add approximately six minutes and 5.3 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Real-time journey information is available from the Traffic Scotland website at www.trafficscotland.org, from Twitter via @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

