Falkirk area motorway resurfacing work to cause delays and diversions
Motorists are being warned to expect delays and diversions due to resurfacing work on a stretch of Falkirk district motorway.
The repairs will be carried out on 0.95 kilometres of the westbound carriageway at Junction 1 on the M876 near Bonnybridge.
The work is set to run from Wednesday, August 11 until Friday, August 13.
The carriageway will be closed between Junction 8 at the M9 and Junction 8 on the M80 from 7.30pm until 6am on August 11, 12 and 13.
During this closure, a signed diversion route will be in place, directing westbound traffic via Junction 9 on the M9 to the M80 southbound.
The diversion will add approximately six minutes and 5.3 miles to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Real-time journey information is available from the Traffic Scotland website at www.trafficscotland.org, from Twitter via @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.