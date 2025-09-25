Falkirk area motorists warned of delays and overnight closures as work to start on resurfacing Cadgers Brae Roundabout

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as essential resurfacing work begins at a busy Falkirk area roundabout next week.

The work at Cadgers Brae roundabout, at junction five of the M9, is set to start on Monday, September 29 with work expected to take up to six weeks to complete.

Overnight closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night until Sunday, November 9 with the roundabout and all approach and exit roads closed to traffic to allow the work to be carried out safely.

For the first two weeks of the programme of works, drivers are advised one lane at the roundabout will be closed during the day.

The junction will remain open, but motorists may face delays.

Throughout the works signed diversion routes will be in place and environmental weight restrictions on Beancross Road and Bo’ness Road will be temporarily lifted.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate for Falkirk Council, said: “We appreciate these works will cause some disruption and thank drivers for their patience while the resurfacing is carried out. By carrying out the majority of the work overnight, we are minimising disruption during the day, but we recognise there may still be some delays to journeys.”

The move to resurface the roundabout – less than three years since it was last done – comes after Falkirk Council earlier this year won a dispute against the previous contractor.

Cadgers Brae roundabout was resurfaced and new traffic signals installed in 2022 – but the road surface quickly deteriorated, forcing the council to make several temporary repairs.

In April, Falkirk Council said the dispute had been settled, stating: “The original contractor failed in their contractual obligations and funds have been recovered through legal proceedings.”

At that time they said a permanent repair to the surfacing with new road markings and high friction surfacing would be carried out in the coming months.