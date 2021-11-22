Falkirk area-based pay as you go electric car club up and running

Members can rent out vehicles on an hourly basis from the Falkirk Car Club – an environmentally friendly alternative to car ownership.

Funded by Falkirk Council and managed by Co Wheels, the initiative will save those who sign up as much as £1000 a year on motoring costs.

Ten electric vehicles will be located throughout the area, making it the largest EV club in Scotland.

Back row, from left: Adam Watson, sustainable transport co-ordinator; Councillor Paul Garner, portfolio holder for the environment; Adekoyejo Olugbile, transport planning officer. Front: Judy Moir, senior delivery lead for fleets and infrastructure low carbon economy directorate at Transport Scotland, alongside Tony Archer, Co Wheels' business development manager (Scotland). Picture: Lisa Evans.

Research by Co Wheels shows car clubs have reduced vehicle dependence with, on average, each one removing between ten and 15 privately owned cars from traffic.

The study revealed car club members also walk, cycle and use public transport more after joining.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesman for environment said: “We hope the new Falkirk Car Club will provide a low-cost alternative to car ownership and help to reduce carbon emissions across the area.

“It will also provide more transport and connection opportunities for those without cars and help families on lower incomes access low-cost vehicles.

“The car club fits well with the council’s priorities to reduce the number of private cars on Falkirk’s roads and minimise the number and length of car trips in the area.

“We see this as one of the first steps to reduce individual car ownership and encourage more sustainable means of travel. The removal of private cars from our roads will result in an improvement of air quality through a reduction in carbon and other emissions.

“It is clear from the discussions at COP26 that we must act now and do all we can individually and collectively to reduce our carbon emissions and create a greener, cleaner planet for future generations.”

Tony Archer, Co Wheels’ business development manager, said: “Co Wheels are delighted to be working with the council and encouraging people to think about making more sustainable journeys while they’re getting out and about.

“Most cars spend 97 per cent of the day in a garage, on a driveway or in a car park. Not having access to your own car doesn’t have to limit where you can travel and who you can see.

“Car clubs give residents and businesses the convenience of owning a car, with none of the hassles. Having the option to hire a car for those times when you can’t use public transport or walk make it both affordable and greenest way to travel.

“Joining the car club in Falkirk is a cost-effective and realistic alternative that you can start using today.”

Transport Scotland allocated £260,000 to fund the ten electric vehicles and charging infrastructure for the car club.

The electric cars are available at: Foundry Loan East Car Park, Larbert; Hallam Road Car Park, Stenhousemuir; Dawson Centre, David’s Loan, Bainsford; Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter; Garrison Place West Car Park, Falkirk; and Meeks Road Car Park, Falkirk.

The e-vehicles will also be available from the following locations by the end of 2021: Williamson Street Car Park, Falkirk; Bantaskine Road Car Park, Falkirk; and Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.

Nearly 635,000 people belong to a car club in Scotland, England and Wales, with more than 6000 vehicles available.

Click here for information on membership and hire rates.

