Extra train seats per day via Falkirk

Rail bosses have announced they are putting extra trains on the busy Edinburgh-Glasgow via Falkirk High route.

Over the coming weeks electric trains will enter passenger service in an effort to boost capacity on the busy line, which has faced overcrowding issues over recent months.

The ten additional trains each day means there will be an additional 17,200 seats between Scotland’s two largest cities.

The temporary leasing deal for the electric class 365 trains has been agreed between ScotRail and Eversholt Rail, while ScotRail prepares for the delivery of new electric class 385 trains from Hitachi which are expected to enter service in the coming months.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance managing director, said: “I am delighted that we have secured an extra ten electric trains to boost the number of seats available to our customers by 17,200 a day.

“This is great news for our customers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, said: “This is the fruition of ScotRail working together with Eversholt Rail to finalise this lease for a number of class 365s. The 17,200 extra seats each day, that’s around 800 an hour, ensures a capacity boost between Edinburgh-Glasgow to support our major events in Scotland this summer.

“We thank passengers for their patience on those routes particularly impacted by capacity issues and assure them these class 365 trains will help alleviate this issue.”