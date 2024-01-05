ScotRail is introducing charges for customers with electric vehicles from Monday, January 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An electric vehicle charging tariff will be applied to all charging points across the ScotRail parking network, which it says will bring it “into line with other service providers in Scotland”.

The provision of free charging at ScotRail stations helped promote the use of electric cars while reducing carbon emissions. However, providing it free of charge costs the train operator around £700,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge of 43 pence per kilowatt hour is similar to most local authorities and is in the bottom third of tariffs on the ChargePlace Scotland Network.

It costs ScotRail £700,000 per year to provide free EV charging; those funds will be ploughed into services instead.

It is hoped introducing charges will discourage non-rail users from blocking the locations, something that has been a regular complaint from customers.

David Lister, ScotRail director of safety, engineering and sustainability, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible journey experience and improving the availability of electric vehicle charging points is one of the ways we can do that.

“One of the main complaints we receive is that charging points at our car parks are currently being blocked by vehicles overstaying; the tariff from January 8 will help to remove that issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that ScotRail delivers the best possible value to taxpayers and the charging tariff will ensure that we recover the cost of operating them, allowing funds to be spent instead on improving rail services.”

Charges are aimed solely at helping ScotRail to recover the cost to the taxpayer of operating the charging points, with no profit being made.

There are currently 60 locations with charging points at ScotRail stations, with 80 points providing 168 individual connections.

A fixed overstay payment of £12 per 12 hours will apply; this will help discourage people blocking access to others but customers will also be entitled to a refund if a train delay has been the cause of the overstay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad