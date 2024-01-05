Engineering works to upgrade junction near Falkirk on Edinburgh to Glasgow train line complete

Work has been completed on a key junction on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway line over the festive period.

Network Rail engineers worked for nine days at Greenhill, near Falkirk, to modernise the junction. They replaced the junction and over 1km of track. A new state-of-the-art signalling system was also installed to control trains in the area.

It was part of a multi-million pound programme of engineering upgrades across Scotland which will improve reliability and punctuality for passengers and freight customers.

Other works carried out over the quieter festive period included new drainage systems being installed at Princes St Gardens and Haymarket station in Edinburgh to help the railway better deal with extreme weather.

Engineers working over the festive period laid new track at the Greenhill Junction, near Falkirk, on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line. (Pic: Network Rail)

Jeremy Spence, route delivery director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to see our £15m programme of investment over the festive period has been completed on time. These essential upgrades will improve the railway for passengers and freight customers.