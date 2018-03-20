Emergency repairs close Avon Gorge for five weeks

Drivers using the Avon Gorge face an eight mile diversion as the road is closed for emergency repairs.

The A801 Avon Gorge road will be closed from 6am tomorrow (Wednesday) for five weeks to allow the repairs to take place.

Following the appearance of significant cracks in the carriageway, investigations by Falkirk Council’s roads team has found slippage on the adjacent embankment and soft verge causing a potential danger to vehicle users.

The news comes after traffic lights were put in place last week after slippage from the embankment on the west side of the Gorge.

However, the council has now revealed that the road will need to be completely closed as a matter of urgency to enable emergency work to take place.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesman for the environment, said: “We do not have any option but to carry out these repairs as a matter of urgency.

“Technical staff have real concerns given the appearance of these cracks and the safety of road users is our top priority here.

“The cracks first appeared on Monday and following investigations we are left with no options but to close this strategic route.

“We hope road users understand our reasons for taking this decision and the obvious disruption it will cause however we cannot take any changes with public safety.”

The closure will be in place for aournd five weeks for work to be carried out on strengthening the verge and stabilising any further movement.

An eight mile signposted diversion will be in place throughout the closure.