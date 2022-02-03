Emergency crews attended multi vehicle accident on M9 near Grangemouth
Emergency services were called to a four vehicle accident on the M9 this morning.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:14 pm
The incident happened on the motorway near Grangemouth before 8am.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were alerted to the collision at around 7.40am and raced to the scene.
Motorists faced long tailbacks in both directions following the incident and the carriageway was closed for a period while the vehicles were recovered.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a 4 vehicle crash on the M9 between junction 6 and 7 around 7.40am on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
"The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicles and has now fully re-opened."