Duncan Adams future to be raised in Scottish Parliament

The future of a Grangemouth haulage firm is to be raised with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a matter of “urgency”

Angus MacDonald, Falkirk East MSP, said the news Duncan Adams had gone into administration was “heartbreaking for Grangemouth and the haulage industry”.

Over 110 workers are facing unemployment.

The future of long-established Duncan Adams was put into doubt earlier this week when drivers were told to go home on Tuesday by bosses.

The haulier operates out of premises at Central Dock Road in Grange Dock and is one of the largest privately-owned transport and distribution companies in Scotland.

Today it was revealed that administrators had been called in – although the company has still to comment.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “We were made aware of the situation last night and we are obviously concerned for the future of the company.

“We will offer our assistance where we can to reduce any impact that potential redundancies may cause on the workforce and we remain open to dialogue with the management of Duncan Adams and the administrators.”

Mr MacDonald added: “My thoughts are with the staff and everyone involved with the company at this most difficult and uncertain of times.

“I will be seeking to raise this issue with the First Minister at FMQ’s tomorrow as an urgent constituency question. If I am unable to raise it there, I will be making every effort to raise this with the Scottish Government to seek support and advice for the staff who will be affected by the company going into administration.

“A well-loved company who employed many locals over the years, as well as a respected family commanding high regard in the local area through their support for the Childrens’ Day and more, the loss of Duncan Adams Haulage as an institution is a sad day for Grangemouth and all Portonians.

“However the priority in the immediate term must be focused on supporting the staff and their families through this difficult period.”

Unite the union has also pledged to assist workers at the road haulage company following the announcement that it has gone into administration.

Unite will be providing employment and legal advice by holding a drop-in meeting between 6pm and 9pm this Sunday, March 10 at the Leapark Hotel in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

All workers whether members or non-members are invited to attend.

Mark Lyon, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The announcement by Duncan Adams is desperately sad news.

“The company has been based in Grangemouth for generations. However, Unite pledges to do all we can to assist the workers.

“We are encouraging every worker affected by the administration announcement to attend the drop-in session arranged.

“We will be ensuring that all workers whether they are members or not are fully aware of their rights, and that those who may have a legal case are assisted in completing their paperwork.”

Eric Adams, the company’s director, declined to comment this morning and no-one else from the company was available to speak.

The firm was set up by his parents, Duncan and Cathie Adams, in 1960.

Mr Adams, a popular figure with his workforce who knew him as ‘The Boss’, died in February 2017 and his wife passed away in July last year.

Their daughter is TV and radio personality Kaye Adams.