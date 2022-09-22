Drivers warned of overnight closure on M9 off-slip

Drivers are warned of roadworks on the M9 slip road.

The northbound off-slip at the M9 Junction 5 will be closed for ten nights from next week while Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland carries out drainage improvement works.

The off-slip at the motorway’s Cadger’s Brae junction will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday to Friday nights for two weeks beginning on the night of Monday, September 26.

A signed diversion route will take drivers via the M9 Junction 7 northbound off-slip to M876 Junction 3, from where they will return via the M876 westbound onto the M9 southbound to exit via the M9 Junction 5 southbound off-slip.

The diversion will add an estimated 11.8 miles and 14 minutes to journeys.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are also advised that lane one of the main M9 northbound carriageway will also be closed from 7.30pm to 6am each night for a week, beginning on Monday, October 3.

The hard shoulder on the M9 Junction 5 off-slip will be closed throughout the project.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times during the works.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These improvement works will enhance drainage on the slip road at M9 Junction 5, improving safety for motorists.

"Lane closures and some slip road closures are essential to allow our operatives to carry out the works safely, however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise any disruption.