Drivers warned of diversions on M876 as slip road closed

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Roadworks at a busy junction will begin tonight with motorists having to follow a diversion as the carriageway is closed.

Overnight works for essential drainage works on the M876 at Junction 1 will take place tonight and tomorrow, April 8 and 9.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project between 10pm and 6am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the safety of workers and road users, the M876 will be closed at Junction 1 both directions during the works.

The slip road will be closed for two nights. Pic: GettyThe slip road will be closed for two nights. Pic: Getty
The slip road will be closed for two nights. Pic: Getty

A diversion route will be signposted from M876 northbound Junction 1 to the A883 Checkbar roundabout, before diverting back to the on-slip at Junction 1. The northbound diversion will add less than a mile and two minutes to affected journeys.

Southbound traffic will also be diverted to the A883 Checkbar Roundabout from Junction 1 off-slip, then onto the A8004 to Junction 1 on-slip. The southbound diversion will add approximately one-third of a mile and one minute to affected journeys.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “We are undertaking these drainage works on the M876 at Junction 1 to address and improve the drainage system which has suffered during recent significant rainfall”

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Related topics:Drivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice