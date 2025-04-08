Drivers warned of diversions on M876 as slip road closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roadworks at a busy junction will begin tonight with motorists having to follow a diversion as the carriageway is closed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overnight works for essential drainage works on the M876 at Junction 1 will take place tonight and tomorrow, April 8 and 9.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project between 10pm and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the safety of workers and road users, the M876 will be closed at Junction 1 both directions during the works.

The slip road will be closed for two nights. Pic: Getty

A diversion route will be signposted from M876 northbound Junction 1 to the A883 Checkbar roundabout, before diverting back to the on-slip at Junction 1. The northbound diversion will add less than a mile and two minutes to affected journeys.

Southbound traffic will also be diverted to the A883 Checkbar Roundabout from Junction 1 off-slip, then onto the A8004 to Junction 1 on-slip. The southbound diversion will add approximately one-third of a mile and one minute to affected journeys.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “We are undertaking these drainage works on the M876 at Junction 1 to address and improve the drainage system which has suffered during recent significant rainfall”

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”