Drivers urged to plan ahead of overnight closures on parts of busy Forth Valley roundabout

Motorists are warned of overnight closures on sections of a Forth Valley roundabout next week.

Sections of the A977 Gartarry Roundabout will be closed on the nights of Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 to allow carriage resurfacing works to be carried out.

Between 7.30pm and 6.30am on the night of Wednesday, October 2, the southern section of the roundabout over the Forth will be closed, with no access to or from the Clackmannan Road or the A977 to the south.

A signed diversion will be in place between Gartarry Roundabout and the A876, via the A907 west through Alloa, the A91 and the A905 to Bowtrees Junction.

The following night – Thursday, October 3 – between 7.30pm and 6.30am, the northern section of the roundabout will be closed, with no access to or from the Clackmannan Road or the A977 to the north.

A signed diversion will be in place for drivers between Gartarry Roundabout and the A977 to the north, via the A907, the A91 and the B913.

The work had originally been planned to take place on September 25 and 26, however it has now been postponed until the following week.

All work, which is being carried out by BEAR Scotland, is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracking, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during the works, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date information.