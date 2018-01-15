Drivers should be prepared for difficult road conditions

Motorists are being warned to be prepared for difficult driving conditions in the next few days.

The warning from Transport Scotland comes after the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice this week.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for much of Scotland, lasting from Monday afternoon until Wednesday evening.

“A yellow warning for snow will remain in place until Thursday morning, whilst a yellow warning for high winds has also been issued for Wednesday night through to early afternoon on Thursday.

“Our gritting teams and patrols will be out across the trunk road network during this time.

“There is plenty of salt available for treating the roads and the winter control rooms are constantly monitoring conditions to make sure our public information is up to date.

“Ministers have also been briefed on the situation.

“The weather is likely to cause some difficult conditions on the roads, so we would ask motorists to plan their journeys in advance and drive to the conditions.

“The high winds may also lead to bridge restrictions, so drivers should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available, either through the new mobile website or the @trafficscotland Twitter page.

“For people planning to travel by rail, ferry, or plane, it’s a similar message – you should check with the operator ahead of time to find out if your service has been affected by the conditions.”

ScotRail plans to run a full service over the coming days.