A public information campaign is under way to make people aware that they could soon be fined for parking on the pavement.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 bans pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, with certain exemptions designated by local authorities, for example to ensure safe access for emergency vehicles.

From December 11, local authorities can begin enforcing the law. This means drivers could be fined £100 for these parking behaviours – reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The new campaign includes radio, outdoor and social media advertising, highlighting the dangers pavement parking poses to pavement users, forcing them to take unnecessary risks by moving around the car and onto the road.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop launched the campaign with Scots who are directly impacted by pavement parking.

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “The message here is clear: pavement parking is unsafe, unfair and illegal, and you could be fined up to £100 for it.

“Local authorities can begin to issue fines from December 11 so this campaign is really important to make sure everyone in Scotland is aware that enforcement is coming.

“We’re highlighting the danger that illegal pavement parking poses to pavement users, in particular those with mobility issues or visual impairments or parents pushing prams and buggies.

“This change in legislation is a step towards developing communities that are better able to support active travel, building on the work that is already underway to reduce emissions and meeting our world-leading climate change targets.”

Mike Harrison hopes it will make journeys safer and more convenient.

Scotland is the first of the four nations to make pavement parking illegal nationwide.

Mike Harrison has been a wheelchair user following a cycling accident 17 years ago.

He said: “Vehicles on the pavement can be a severe obstacle. It increases my journey time and I'm often in danger of scratching my hands on a wall or vegetation.

“Once you're on the road you're more vulnerable, especially if the traffic is coming up behind. The new enforcement will make it clear to people what is required and will make journeys safer.”