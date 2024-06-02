Drivers being diverted off M9 following serious incident
Motorists are being urged to avoid the M9 as it is currently closed in both directions.
It follows a serious road accident which occurred around about 5pm at the Kinnaird interchange.
A diversion is currently in place via the M876.
Eye witnesses said the incident involved a car and motorbike.
No further information has been released at this time but Police Scotland is urging motorists to follow Traffic Scotland for updates.
