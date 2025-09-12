The Young Driver Scotland training group is looking to reduce the number of road traffic accident involving 17 to 25-year-old motorists.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from Transport Scotland for car collisions on Scottish roads in 2023 revealed an accident rate of two per 1000 for male drivers aged 17 to 25 – 25 per cent higher than the national average of 1.6 per 1000.

In 2024 there were 3326 casualties from all car collisions on Scottish roads, a three per cent increase on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, this figure included 74 deaths – a 30 per cent increase from 2023.

Young Drivers Scotland say starting youngsters on the road early is the key to reducing accident (Picture: Submitted)

“Unfortunately, these figures are typical of other parts of the UK,” said Raymond McNaughton, joint team manager for Young Driver Scotland. “New drivers are particularly at risk from crashing a car in the first six months after they’ve passed their test.

"Across the UK, 20 per cent of them fall into this category. However, according to our own research, just 3.3 per cent of Young Driver’s past pupils had been involved in a collision during that same critical first period on the road.

"The reason? Acclimatisation with cars and driving well before they turned 17 made them better, safer drivers as soon as they passed their tests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Driver has now provided 1.5 million Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) accompanied lessons to under 17s over the last 16 years.

It operates from 75 sites across the UK, including Falkirk Stadium, where children aged nine and above are taught how to drive in Young Driver’s 170-strong fleet of all-new, dual-controlled Suzuki Swifts, accompanied by fully-qualified ADIs.

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers