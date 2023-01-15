The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions six Earlsgate and seven Kinnaird, around 6.35pm last night.

Emergency services attended and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours to allow for investigations to take place at the scene and police are now appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

The M9 northbound was closed for several hours while police investigated the fatal crash

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Glenrothes Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our work to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

