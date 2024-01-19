The next phase of the project to allow traffic to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more easily if the Queensferry Crossing has to close gets under way this month.

The Queensferry Crossing will not be closed during these works, however local diversions will be in place for traffic using the M90 north and south of the bridge.

Last year a new automated vehicle restraint barrier system was installed on either side of the Queensferry Crossing and a successful trial was completed in November.

These barriers will allow M90 traffic to be diverted via the Forth Road Bridge more rapidly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed for any reason.

The next phase of the project involves setting out a system of ‘intelligent road studs’, which will guide traffic safely through the diversion route created by the deployed barriers by lighting up to clearly define the carriageway lanes diverting from the M90 onto the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.

In advance of the installation of these new road studs, three overnight road closures are required to accurately set out their positions. The M90 will be closed with local diversions in place between 10.30pm and 6am on the nights of January 23 to 25.

Stud installation will be carried out over three weeks from the end of February.

Chris Tracey, of BEAR Scotland, said: “These intelligent road studs are a key part of the new automated barrier system.

The overnight road closures will allow the studs to be set out accurately to provide the optimum alignment.

“In conjunction with the moveable barriers, they will provide an illuminated diversion route through the crossovers between the M90 and the A9000.

“It is essential that the road studs are set out accurately to provide the optimum alignment. These overnight road closures in January will allow us to achieve this safely.”

Road users using the Queensferry Crossing or Forth Road Bridge during these works are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website at www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

Details of the works are as follows:

January 23, 10.30pm to 6am – M90 mainline closed in both directions north of Queensferry Crossing.

Northbound traffic will be diverted off the M90 to Ferrytoll Junction and then immediately back on again.

Southbound traffic will be diverted over the A9000 Forth Road Bridge, exiting at Echline Junction then along the A904 Builyeon Road to rejoin the M90 at Junction 1A Queensferry.

January 24, 10.30pm to 6am – A9000 closed in both directions north of the Forth Road Bridge.

Traffic will be required to travel over the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be advised to avoid travel during this time but will be guided through the works area if required.

January 25, 10.30pm to 6am – M90 mainline closed in both directions south of Queensferry Crossing.

Southbound traffic will be diverted from Junction 1A Queensferry via the A904 to Echline Junction, then via the southbound Public Transport Link onto the A90 into Edinburgh, Maybury Road and Glasgow Road to M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Traffic joining the M90 northbound from the A90 will be diverted up the northbound Public Transport Link then onto the B800 towards Echline Junction, the A904 and Queensferry Junction.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 eastbound will be diverted off at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

Traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound from the M9 westbound will be diverted on to M9 Junction 3, and then back eastbound to exit at M9 Junction 2, onto the B8046 and then the A904 to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.