Diversions as M876 to be closed for carriageway repairs

Motorists using the M876 southbound should note it will be closed for just under 12 hours for carriageway repairs.

It will be close at Junction 1 between 7.30pm on Friday, February 14 and 6am the next day while Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland repair defects.

A signed diversion route for traffic on the M876 southbound will be in place from M876 Junction 1 (Checkbar) to M80 Junction 7 (Haggs), via the B905 to Checkbar Roundabout, the A8004, Larbert Road and the A803. This will add approximately 0.5 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The M876 southbound will be closed for repairs. Pic: Contributed

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “It’s necessary to close the M876 at Junction 1 to allow us to carry out repairs to the carriageway where the M876 merges with the M80.

“We’re grateful to motorists and the local community for their understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work with as little disruption as possible.”

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.