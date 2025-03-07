More than 80 per cent of Scotland’s road users, including drivers and pedestrians, h ave admitted their mind has wandered while using the road.

The worrying statistic was revealed in a new survey, released as part of Road Safety Scotland’s Distraction campaign.

Launched by Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop, the campaign urges all road users to keep their mind on the road at all times.

The potential consequences of distraction are revealed in the survey, with 16 per cent of distracted drivers reporting a collision with another vehicle and five per cent reporting a collision with a pedestrian.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop with Director of Road Safety Scotland Michael McDonnell (Pic: Chris James)

Some 42 per cent of drivers also admitted they’d had a journey where they had zoned out and couldn’t quite remember how they got to their destination.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “This survey highlights just how easy it is for both drivers and pedestrians to become distracted. Even a brief lapse in attention can have serious, sometimes devastating, consequences.

“It’s hugely important for all road users to take responsibility for their own safety and look out for others by staying focused on the road at all times.”

Four in every five drivers surveyed admitted to some level of distraction while driving – half said their mind occasionally wandered, 29 per cent said it happened sometimes and three per cent admitted it always did.

Similarly, the majority of pedestrians reported being affected by distractions on the road.

Of the road users who said they experienced distraction, over a third said thinking about other activities, tasks and plans was a regular cause.

Mobile phones were also a major distraction, with 22 per cent of pedestrians and 10 per cent of drivers saying their phones affected their focus. Of those, half agreed their phone was the biggest distraction.

Dr Shaun Helman, Transport Research Laboratory chief scientist, added: “On busy roads, collisions are inevitable if people are not paying attention.

“A split-second decision can mean the difference between life and death. By keeping our minds on the road, we can help everyone get home safely.”