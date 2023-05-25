Disruption to rail services through Falkirk district after person hit by a train
ScotRail is reporting delays and cancellations on routes in and out of Glasgow Queen Street as a result of the incident.
A post on social media by the rail operator said: “Unfortunately we have received reports of a person being struck by a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy. We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. All services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay.”
The ScotRail website indicates the disruption is expected to last until around 5pm. Those planning to travel are advised to check the ScotRail app or website for up to date information.