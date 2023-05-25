Disruption to rail services through Falkirk district after person hit by a train

Rail services to and from Glasgow Queen Street are disrupted due to an emergency incident.

ScotRail is reporting delays and cancellations on routes in and out of Glasgow Queen Street as a result of the incident.

A post on social media by the rail operator said: “Unfortunately we have received reports of a person being struck by a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy. We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. All services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay.”

