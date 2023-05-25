News you can trust since 1845
Disruption to rail services through Falkirk district after person hit by a train

Falkirk district rail passengers travelling to Glasgow face disruption this afternoon after reports of a person being hit by a train.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th May 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Rail services to and from Glasgow Queen Street are disrupted due to an emergency incident.Rail services to and from Glasgow Queen Street are disrupted due to an emergency incident.
ScotRail is reporting delays and cancellations on routes in and out of Glasgow Queen Street as a result of the incident.

A post on social media by the rail operator said: “Unfortunately we have received reports of a person being struck by a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy. We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. All services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay.”

The ScotRail website indicates the disruption is expected to last until around 5pm. Those planning to travel are advised to check the ScotRail app or website for up to date information.

