Dennyloanhead road upgrade back on track thanks to £1.5 million grant

A £1.5 million injection of Scottish Government funding has green lit long awaited road upgrades in the Denny area and paved the way for over 170 affordable new homes.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive today, members agreed to participate in the Banknock and Dennyloanhead regeneration partnership with developers I&H Brown Ltd and Mactaggart and Mickel.

The way has been cleared for the development thanks to an award of £1.543 million from the Scottish Government’s housing infrastructure fund and now work can progress on the upgrade of the junctions of the A803 with the M80 junction 7 sliproads in Banknock and Haggs.

Members heard the upgrading of the roads is necessary to facilitate settlement growth along the A803 corridor between Coneypark and Dennyloanhead. This corridor contains two of the Falkirk Council Local Development Plan’s 11 Strategic Growth Areas and has the potential to deliver a combined total of 1254 new houses.

Without junction upgrading, these two Strategic Growth Areas would have their combined capacity restricted to 160 new houses.

However, once the junction improvements are delivered, restrictions on the scale of new housing along the A803 corridor will be lifted and it is anticipated 172 new affordable houses will be delivered by the end of March 2021 – this includes 100 new build council houses and 72 affordable homes by I&H Brown and Mactaggart and Mickel in partnership with registered social landlords.